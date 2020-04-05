Anna Gingerich Vanora

She was born in Algona, IA on April 22, 1943 to Lester and Louise (Dreyer) Gingerich. The family lived in several towns in north central Iowa, including Storm Lake. They moved to Mason City in 1959, where she graduated from high school in 1960. She attended Mason City Junior College and worked in secretarial positions until she moved to Des Moines around 1966. She worked at Dial Financial for several years and then began at the IRS in 1978 in the Taxpayer Service and Problem Resolution department. She frequently attended continuing education opportunities in the area of finance and taxes. After retiring in January 2001, she worked for AARP doing tax returns for retirees and others, especially at the East Side Library.