Anna E. Murnigkeit
July 13, 1932-April 24, 2021
MASON CITY-Anna E. Murnigkeit, 88, of Mason City passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
She will be laid to rest in Memorial Park Cemetery beside her husband, Horst in a private family service.
Anna Elizabeth Murnigkeit was born July 13, 1932 in Ettling, Germany to Joseph Esterbower and Maria Steininger.
She is survived by her brother, Anton (Maria) Steininger of Altenstadt, Germany.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Horst; parents; sister, Frieda Rusam; and a brother.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.