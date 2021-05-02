 Skip to main content
Anna E. Murnigkeit
July 13, 1932-April 24, 2021

MASON CITY-Anna E. Murnigkeit, 88, of Mason City passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

She will be laid to rest in Memorial Park Cemetery beside her husband, Horst in a private family service.

Anna Elizabeth Murnigkeit was born July 13, 1932 in Ettling, Germany to Joseph Esterbower and Maria Steininger.

She is survived by her brother, Anton (Maria) Steininger of Altenstadt, Germany.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Horst; parents; sister, Frieda Rusam; and a brother.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

