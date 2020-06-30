Ann Weiner
(1929-2020)

Ann Weiner, 91, of Nora Springs, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2020 at Country Meadows Place in Mason City.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church, Rockford, with the Rev. Ralph Davis, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Rockford.

In lieu of flowers and customary remembrances, memorials may be left in Ann's name to One Vision in Clear Lake, formerly known as Handicap Village/Opportunity Village or to an Alzheimer's Association of your choosing.

The daughter of Francis and Aileen (Coyle) Cooling, Ann was born on May 29, 1929 on the family farm outside of Cartersville. She attended country school, graduating from Rockwell High School in 1946. Following her graduation Ann attended Teacher's College in Cedar Falls. She taught country school for one year outside of Cartersville before marrying Frank Weiner on August 27 of 1949 in Cartersville.

Together they would be blessed with 66 years of marriage and six children. For many years Frank and Ann farmed outside of Rockford before purchasing the Cartersville Elevator in 1967. Together they worked side by side and were proud to build a business that is still in the family today.

Ann enjoyed spending the summer months at their cabin in Clear Lake and traveling south to Arizona during the winter. She enjoyed watching her family grow to include 20 grandchildren and 53 great grandchildren.

She was a long time member of Holy Name Catholic Church in Rockford and St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Clear Lake.

Those grateful in sharing in her life include her children, Joe Weiner, Gary (Sheryl) Weiner, Dick Weiner, Steve ( Jill) Weiner, Janet (Frank) Hanig, Barb (Larry) Rooney; siblings, Jerry (Phyllis) Cooling and Judy (Jerry) Conner; 20 grandchildren; 53 great grandchildren; brothers and sisters in law, Pearl Cooling, Marilyn Cooling, Marge (Jim) Bahnsen, Don (Marjorie) Weiner, and Elaine Merrill; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank; son, Joe; grandson, Adam Hanig; great grandsons, Seren Engels, and Kolbe Weiner; daughters in law, Judene Weiner, and Barb Weiner; siblings, Hugh (Velma) Cooling, Donnie Cooling, Bill Cooling, and Kay (Jerry) Gleason; sisters in law, Betty Kuehl, and Ruth Denby.

Ann's family would like to thank the Nora Springs Care Center and especially Country Meadows Place for the love and care provided to Ann and for being Ann's family when they could not due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

