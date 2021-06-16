Ann Sewell

MASON CITY -Ann Sewell, of 4 Third St NW, Mason City, Iowa died Sunday, June 13, 2021 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 am Friday, June 18, at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave., Mason City.

Born in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, the daughter of Nin Ruhnow Sewell and Douglas Sewell, she attended elementary schools throughout the United States, graduating from high school in Bremerton, Washington.

Ann was a published poet with the Iowa Poetry Association as well as a solo artist in theatre with the state arts council. She performed one woman shows and musical programs.

Besides teaching in Carmel, for a summer she worked in marketing for the Armed Services YMCA and the Monterey Chamber of Commerce in California. Ann was a life member of the Marine Corps. League.

She received her B.A. degree from California State University and taught in public and private schools in Minnesota, California, Nevada, and Iowa. She was adult program director with the YWCA for two years in Ohio.