Ann Seidel-Armstrong

October 29, 1955-June 11 2022

Ann Seidel-Armstrong, 66 of Tucson, Arizona passed away Saturday, June 11 2022 in Hospice after a long battle with cancer.

Ann is survived by her Husband, Jeffrey Armstrong; Children Chad (Alicia) Seidel and Dusty Hampton; Siblings, Harvey (Lois) Seidel, Rusty (Karen) Seidel and Penny (Bob) Bennett.

A graveside service will be held at 10 am on Friday, August 26 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City, Iowa with Pastor Dan Gerrietts officiating.

If you wish to express your sympathy by way of a card, please mail to: Chad Seidel, 1936 S Taft Ave, Mason City, Iowa 50401