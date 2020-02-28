Ann Rooney

She was always busy. If there was anything going on at Sacred Heart she was there. She appreciated her friends who always took her along for shopping outings. Trips to Mason City always ended with a stop at Wendy's for a chocolate Frosty for the drive home. Over the years she was the housekeeper for many priests at the rectory. She cleaned the bank and other businesses with her dear friend, Delores Frances. She also babysat for years and spoke often of her love for Jody (Arends) Suntken and the Sido kids.