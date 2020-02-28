Ann Rooney
July 28, 1926 - February 26, 2020
Ann Rooney, 93, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Rockwell Community Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 Elm Street E., Rockwell, with the Rev. John Gossman as Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Dougherty.
Visitation will be held Saturday morning at Sacred Heart Parish Center from 11:00 am until 1:00pm where the Rosary will be recited at 11:00.
The daughter of James and Agnes (Kelley) Rooney, Marcella Ann was born on the family farm outside of Dougherty, IA on July 28, 1926. She attended St. Patrick Catholic High School in Dougherty, graduating in 1943. She moved to Rockwell with her parents in 1953 and cared for them as well.
Her single life evolved foremost around her Catholic faith, her many friends, and her family. She was Godmother to nieces and nephews; Patty, Jane, Mike, and Joel. Even though her eyesight failed her and she never drove a car, she stayed active as ever. She enjoyed playing cards, and crocheting, especially prayer shawls for the sick at Sacred Heart and potholders for everyone! She also loved cheering on her beloved Minnesota Twins, cooking, and baking, especially scotcheroos and orange drop cookies.
She was always busy. If there was anything going on at Sacred Heart she was there. She appreciated her friends who always took her along for shopping outings. Trips to Mason City always ended with a stop at Wendy's for a chocolate Frosty for the drive home. Over the years she was the housekeeper for many priests at the rectory. She cleaned the bank and other businesses with her dear friend, Delores Frances. She also babysat for years and spoke often of her love for Jody (Arends) Suntken and the Sido kids.
Ann is survived by her brother, John (Maxine) Rooney, Algona; 27 nieces and nephews and so many great and great-great nieces and nephews that we've lost count; as well as her many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Ambrose (Elvira) Rooney, J. Joseph (Lavon) Rooney, Mary (Robert) Bottolfson, and Marjorie (Walter) Grombka; and her beloved niece, Sue Eckenrod.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Rockwell Community Care Center for almost four years of devoted and loving care and to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice for the comfort care she received.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City.o (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
