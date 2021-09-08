Ann Marie Sanchez (Nangle)

Ann AKA Bitzy arrived in this world as an early surprise to Tom and Muriel Nangle while visiting relatives in Lincoln, on Sept 14th, 1960. Her older siblings Lori and Tim recall her being so tiny she come home in shoebox, she was itsy bitzy… Ann had an extreme love for all animals from and early age to her last day. Her other one true joy was her only son Richard. She loved to have a good time and made sure that everyone was included. She was known affectionately as Red to her bar and biker buddies, she worked hard all her life and played equally as hard. She was an expert at making a gourmet meal out of almost nothing and often over a campfire, she loved the outdoors and relaxing. It's with heavy hearts that we throw her a party of a final send off. Please join us one and all at Lester Milligan park on Sunday Sept 12th for lunch from noon-3.