Ann Marie (Duff) Shannon

April 20, 1963 - January 11, 2020

Mason City - Mason City - Ann Marie (Duff) Shannon, 56, of Mason City, died Saturday, January 11, 2020, at her home.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Old Stone United Methodist Church, 1 Jackson St., Rock Falls, with Pastor Sue Simmons officiating.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City.

Ann was born on April 20, 1963, the daughter of Warren “Bud” and Patsy “Pat” (Winters) Duff in Mason City. She graduated from Nora Springs-Rock Falls High School and worked various jobs throughout her life, mostly for the Globe Gazette in their printing department.

Ann married Delevan Shannon on January 24, 2014. She liked flowers, working in her flower garden, and loved taking care of her dogs, Ghetto, Lacy and Isabelle.