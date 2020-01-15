Ann Marie (Duff) Shannon
April 20, 1963 - January 11, 2020
Mason City - Mason City - Ann Marie (Duff) Shannon, 56, of Mason City, died Saturday, January 11, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Old Stone United Methodist Church, 1 Jackson St., Rock Falls, with Pastor Sue Simmons officiating.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City.
Ann was born on April 20, 1963, the daughter of Warren “Bud” and Patsy “Pat” (Winters) Duff in Mason City. She graduated from Nora Springs-Rock Falls High School and worked various jobs throughout her life, mostly for the Globe Gazette in their printing department.
Ann married Delevan Shannon on January 24, 2014. She liked flowers, working in her flower garden, and loved taking care of her dogs, Ghetto, Lacy and Isabelle.
Ann is survived by her husband, Delevan “Doc” Shannon of Mason City; siblings, Cathy (Jim) Fox of Center Point, IA and Tom (Sharon) Duff of Ankeny; niece and nephews, Elizabeth (Ryan) Ahlers, Andrew (Paula) Duff and Jonathan Duff; and great-nieces and great-nephews, River and Amelia Ahlers, and Eden and Wesson Duff.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Pat; and her grandparents.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.