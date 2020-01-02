Ann Marie Bolinger

Ann was an avid gardener and especially enjoyed "showy" flowers like peonies and lilies. She was passionate about leaving an environmental legacy and did all she could to make her acreage home to birds, butterflies and native prairie plants.

Recently, her perfect day would have been gardening while listening to one of her other passions- Minnesota Twins baseball. She was often heard out in the garden, radio blaring with a baseball game, adding her "commentary" to no one in particular. In the winter she focused her attention to the Minnesota Wild and would sit reviewing seed catalogues while watching the game.

Ann loved animals and during their 42 years together, she and Ron "rescued" six dogs and seven cats. Her beloved cat Charcoal Charlie, however, had a special piece of her heart.

It seems impossible to sum up Ann's life without mentioning her incredible gift of resilience. She struggled with rheumatoid arthritis from an early age but never wanted the disease to define her. Even in her final weeks she did not want to be treated as someone dying. She truly lived her life.