Ann Marie Bolinger

May 19, 1950-December 14, 2019
PINE ISLAND, Minn. --- Visitation for Ann M. Bolinger will be held from 5-7 pm on Sunday, January 5th 2020 at Mahn Funeral Home-Mahler Chapel in Pine Island, MN. Funeral will be January 7th at St. Luke's Church in Franklin, MN. There will be a visitation period beginning at 10:30, and the service at 11:00. The burial will follow.
Ann passed away at home in Pine Island from complications of rheumatoid arthritis on December 14, 2019.
Ann was born May 19, 1950, in Kingsport, TN. She was the daughter of Silas and Betty Jane (Taylor) Larson. After her mother passed away, she and her father and brother relocated to Franklin, MN. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1968 and St. Olaf College in 1973. While at St. Olaf, she met Ron Bolinger and they were married May 30, 1972, at Boe Memorial Chapel on the St. Olaf campus.
After marriage, she and Ron moved frequently as Ron finished seminary and accepted a variety of pastoral calls. Together they served parishes in California, North Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa. Ann treasured these parishes and the lifelong friends made at each of them.
Ann would tell you that the happiest period of her life was time she spent chauffeuring her children to violin and hockey practices. She loved the camaraderie she found being a "hockey mom" and also the fact that she had us captive in the vehicle for a chance at conversation. She truly loved being a mom.
Ann was an avid gardener and especially enjoyed "showy" flowers like peonies and lilies. She was passionate about leaving an environmental legacy and did all she could to make her acreage home to birds, butterflies and native prairie plants.
Recently, her perfect day would have been gardening while listening to one of her other passions- Minnesota Twins baseball. She was often heard out in the garden, radio blaring with a baseball game, adding her "commentary" to no one in particular. In the winter she focused her attention to the Minnesota Wild and would sit reviewing seed catalogues while watching the game.
Ann loved animals and during their 42 years together, she and Ron "rescued" six dogs and seven cats. Her beloved cat Charcoal Charlie, however, had a special piece of her heart.
It seems impossible to sum up Ann's life without mentioning her incredible gift of resilience. She struggled with rheumatoid arthritis from an early age but never wanted the disease to define her. Even in her final weeks she did not want to be treated as someone dying. She truly lived her life.
Ann is survived by her three children and granddaughter, Erin (Steve and Kaija) Rozier, Elizabeth (Thomas Kinlen) Bolinger and Ethan (Kendra Wong) Bolinger; her sister Kathryn (Gordon Flett) Larson; much loved cousins as well as nephews, a niece and special friends, Gladys (Nana) Anderson, Liz Hamm, Kaylee Michael and Kaleb Michael and Lori Avise.
Memorials are suggested to Rowe Sanctuary Platte River Audubon Society, Minnesota Greyhound Rescue, and the International Owl Center. Mahn Family Funeral Home-Mahler Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
