Ann Lorraine Theobald
May 25, 1941 - November 15, 2019
Ann Lorraine Theobald, 78, of Stacyville, died Friday, November 15, 2019 at Nation Cottage in Cedar Falls. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Visitation Catholic Church, Stacyville, with Msgr. John Hemann officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Visitation Cemetery, Stacyville. Visitation will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at Visitation Catholic Church from 5:00-7:30 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:30 p.m.
Ann Lorraine Hebert was born on May 25, 1941, in Stambaugh, Michigan, to Dominic and Lorraine (Bomaster) Hebert. She grew up in Caspian, Michigan, and attended grade school there. She graduated from Stambaugh High School in 1959. Ann graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing in Rochester, Minnesota, in 1962, and worked as the head nurse at St. Mary's Hospital for three years. Throughout her nursing career, Ann worked at the Osage Clinic, Mitchell County Memorial Hospital and the Adams Health Care Center.
While living in Rochester, Ann met her future husband, Ken Theobald. They were married on July 17, 1965, at St. Ceclia's Catholic Church in Caspian, Michigan. The couple made their home in Stacyville, Iowa. Ken and Ann had four children: Todd (Julie) Theobald of Osceola, Wisconsin; Lynn (Phil) Baldus of St. Ansgar, Iowa; Amy (Chris) May of Parkersburg, Iowa; and Jill (Rusty) Theobald of Denver, Iowa. Christel Wolf of Göttingen, Germany, is another special member of the family. Grandchildren include Chantal Wilson, Theo and Kira Baldus, C.J. and Nicole May, and Austin Green and Jaylee Fromm and one great-granddaughter, Savannah Wilson.
Ann served on the Stacyville Resident Review Care Committee at the Stacyville Nursing Home, was a member of the committee that established the first Stacyville Library, the Mitchell County Homemaker Health Aide Board and was a charter member of the St. Ansgar Dollars for Scholars Committee. She was a member of Visitation Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, the St. Mary's School of Nursing Alumni Association and the Northeast town circle.
Ann enjoyed reading, knitting, embroidery, being outdoors, shopping, traveling and spending time with friends and family. Mostly she loved spending her children's inheritance!
Ann is survived by her sister, Donna Banks, of Caspian, Michigan, her brother Donald and Patricia Hebert of Iron River Michigan, her sister Mary Jean and Richard Anderson of Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, her brother D. Arthur and Mary Hebert of Iron River, Michigan, and her brother-in-law Roger and Darla Theobald of Elkhorn, Nebraska. Ann also has many beloved nieces and nephews.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Theobald, her parents, Dominic and Lorraine Hebert, and her in-laws Carl and Irma Theobald, brothers-in-law John Banks, Glen and Roy Theobald, and Willie Hemann and her sister-in-law, Helen Hemann.
Her caring ways, warm hugs, generous heart, love for adventure and sense of style will be greatly missed.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar is handling arrangements. 641-713-4920, www.schroederandsites.com
