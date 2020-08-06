× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ann J. Sullivan

(1947 - 2020)

Rockford — Ann Jean Sullivan, 73, of Rockford, IA passed away at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Holy Name Catholic Church, 507 1st Ave NW, Rockford, IA with Father Ralph Davis officiating. Those who plan on attending are encouraged to wear masks. Inurnment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Osage, IA.

Ann was born on July 25, 1947 in Iowa. She was raised with her brother Don, by parents Bernerd and Ruby (Conoe) Sullivan. Ann attended Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids and earned her teaching degree. Ann taught music for many years in Manchester. After retirement, Ann moved back to Rockford. Ann was a faithful member of Holy Name Catholic Church; she was a Sacristan at Holy Name and also a Lay Carmelite member. Ann loved music and also loved her animals.

She is survived by many cousins and preceded in death by her parents, Bernerd and Ruby Sullivan and brother, Donald Sullivan.

Fullerton Schumburg Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 302 West Main, Rockford, Iowa 50468 641-756-3311, www.Fullertonfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ann Sullivan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.