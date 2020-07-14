Ann Clausen
(1946-2020)
MASON CITY - Ann Clausen, 73, of Mason City passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 10, 2020 following a sudden yet courageous battle with cancer. Graveside services will be held at 10 AM Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery with The Reverend Canon Elliot Blackburn officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 PM Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Due to COVID-19 all attendees at the visitation will be required to wear a mask out of respect for others. Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice or the North Iowa Humane Society. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Ann was born in Des Moines on November 5, 1946 and adopted by Francis and Nell Eighmey of Mason City. Ann graduated from Mason City High School in 1965. Following high school, Ann attended Simpson College, graduating in 1969. Ann married Steve Clausen on June 20, 1970, having just celebrated 50 years of marriage. Steve and Ann had two children, Matt and Amy. Together, Ann and Steve owned and operated Clausen Plumbing & Heating and The Plumb Center in Mason City for many years, establishing countless personal relationships along the way.
The activities that brought Ann the most joy included hosting friends and family at the cabin in northern Minnesota, her weekend trips with the girls, going out to dinner with friends, playing bridge, listening to music (especially The Beatles), and enjoying the outdoors. She was the world's greatest grandma – she loved spending time with her grandchildren and hearing about the various events in their lives.
Anyone that ever knew Ann could consider her a friend. She was kind to everyone, always willing to offer her advice or opinion, and always did so in a straightforward but caring manner. She made others feel important and valued. She was the most easy going yet also strongest person we knew.
Ann is survived by her husband of 50 years, Steve; son Matt (Jen) Clausen of Johnston and their children Kyle and Grant; daughter Amy (Andrew) Harris of Long Grove and their children Alec and Anna; brother John (Rae) Eighmey of Clear Lake; sister in law Karen (Bob) Hackman of Mason City; step-brother Bill Starks of Bend, OR; step-sister Georgiana Harris of St. Paul, MN; and many nieces and nephews.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Nell Eighmey Starks; step-father, Bill Starks; her father and mother in law, Paul and Wilma Clausen; and a step brother John Starks.
We would like to thank the staff at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice as well as Ann's many friends for the support they have provided. Ann took comfort in knowing she didn't face this battle alone. As a lasting wish, Ann wanted to encourage everyone to get annual checkups – never take your good health for granted.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue
Mason City, IA 50401
10:00AM
11495 - 265th St.
Mason City, IA 50401
