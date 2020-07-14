× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ann Clausen

(1946-2020)

MASON CITY - Ann Clausen, 73, of Mason City passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 10, 2020 following a sudden yet courageous battle with cancer. Graveside services will be held at 10 AM Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery with The Reverend Canon Elliot Blackburn officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 PM Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Due to COVID-19 all attendees at the visitation will be required to wear a mask out of respect for others. Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice or the North Iowa Humane Society. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Ann was born in Des Moines on November 5, 1946 and adopted by Francis and Nell Eighmey of Mason City. Ann graduated from Mason City High School in 1965. Following high school, Ann attended Simpson College, graduating in 1969. Ann married Steve Clausen on June 20, 1970, having just celebrated 50 years of marriage. Steve and Ann had two children, Matt and Amy. Together, Ann and Steve owned and operated Clausen Plumbing & Heating and The Plumb Center in Mason City for many years, establishing countless personal relationships along the way.