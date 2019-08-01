Anita Minnis
June 25, 1926 - July 28, 2019
Anita Minnis, age 93, of Riceville passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Osage Alliance Church in Osage, Iowa. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at Lindstrom Funeral Home in Riceville and again one hour prior to services at the church in Osage.
Anita Mae Minnis was born in Riceville, Iowa on June 25, 1926 the daughter of Clyde and Velma (Root) Swancutt. She attended Riceville Schools graduating in 1944. Taking normal training classes, she received a teaching certificate and taught at Burr Oak #7 for a year. She also worked at the Montgomery Ward Store in Mason City, in the fashion department.
Anita married Roger Minnis at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa on August 19, 1945. She spent her life as a great mother, homemaker and a farming partner. She prepared many lunches for the men that worked for them on the farm, never a lunch without homemade cookies.
She loved her David Community Church and served as the secretary since 1991. Anita enjoyed cooking, baking and hosting family dinners. She also loved spending time in her garden and watching her glad bulbs grow. Anita's family was very important to her. Her time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandson were treasured blessings in her life.
Anita is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roger of 69 years; a brother, Lloyd; a sister in law; a niece and a great-niece.
She is survived by a son, Leland (Nancy) Minnis; a daughter, Iris (Gary) Baxter; grandchildren, Karrie, Kevin (Kim), Kelly (Rose), Rick (Floy) and Rod (Mindi); 8 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
