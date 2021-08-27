Angela Marie Hansen

Angie was born on February 11, 1975, in Bismarck, North Dakota. Her family later moved to Cedar Falls, Iowa where Angie started preschool and continued until graduation from Cedar Falls High School in 1993.

Angie was an avid and passionate runner. She proudly attended Wartburg College and ran for Wartburg's championship level Cross Country and Track and Field teams. It was there that she met a cute cross-country teammate and true love of her life, Matt.

Her second love has always been children. Angie graduated from Wartburg with a degree in Elementary Education with an Early Childhood Emphasis in 1997.

Matt and Angie were married on August 9, 1997, in Cedar Falls. They began their life together in Iowa City where Matt was in Dental School and the new Mrs. Hansen began teaching elementary school.

In 2000, the new Dr. Hansen was then commissioned as an officer into the United States Air Force at Wright-Patterson AFB near Dayton, Ohio where they were stationed for a year. It was in 2001 where Matt & Angie fell in love yet again, this time with Germany. They were stationed at Rhein-Mein AFB near Frankfurt, Germany.