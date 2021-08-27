Angela Marie Hansen
February 11, 1975-August 24, 2021
MASON CITY-Angela Marie Hansen, joyful, faithful follower of Jesus, devoted wife, and beloved mother of five ran her final race into the gates of Heaven on August 24, 2021, after a seven-year-long courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was 46.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N. Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Dan Gerrietts officiating.
A lunch reception celebrating Angie's life will be held directly following services on Saturday in The Bridge at Grace E Free Church, 440 North Illinois Ave., Mason City.
Services will be live-streamed on Trinity Lutheran Church's YouTube page, Trinity Lutheran Church (Mason City) and also on the church's Facebook page, Trinity Lutheran Church, Mason City.
Per church guidelines for all attending, both the gathering and service will be required to wear masks while in the building.
At Angie's request, clothing and attire for both the gathering and service are to be casual and colorful.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Angela Marie Hansen memorial fund in care of the family, donations will be directed to organizations that were near and dear to Angie's heart.
Angie was born on February 11, 1975, in Bismarck, North Dakota. Her family later moved to Cedar Falls, Iowa where Angie started preschool and continued until graduation from Cedar Falls High School in 1993.
Angie was an avid and passionate runner. She proudly attended Wartburg College and ran for Wartburg's championship level Cross Country and Track and Field teams. It was there that she met a cute cross-country teammate and true love of her life, Matt.
Her second love has always been children. Angie graduated from Wartburg with a degree in Elementary Education with an Early Childhood Emphasis in 1997.
Matt and Angie were married on August 9, 1997, in Cedar Falls. They began their life together in Iowa City where Matt was in Dental School and the new Mrs. Hansen began teaching elementary school.
In 2000, the new Dr. Hansen was then commissioned as an officer into the United States Air Force at Wright-Patterson AFB near Dayton, Ohio where they were stationed for a year. It was in 2001 where Matt & Angie fell in love yet again, this time with Germany. They were stationed at Rhein-Mein AFB near Frankfurt, Germany.
Angie began working on the Air Force base as a teacher and Matt as a dentist. Young, happy, and in love, they traveled Europe as much as their military budget and time would allow. Angie sharpened her German language skills so she could connect with her new German neighbors, shop in the village as a local and enjoy a glass (or two) of Riesling at a wine fest with newfound friends.
In 2002, their love and family grew even more; Kylie Joy was born in Germany. In the summer of 2004, Matt, baby Kylie and a very pregnant Angie moved to Mason City and began the partnership with Jay Lala at Central Park Dentistry. Makenna, Janae, Henry, and Miles eventually made their family complete.
Angie loved being a Mom with every ounce of her being and was passionate about teaching, early education in particular. She enrolled her children in Montessori preschool and loved everything about it. Always the problem solver, when the Montessori school closed, Angie started her own Montessori school in her basement. This eventually turned into KinderHaus Children's Montessori School which is currently housed at St. James Lutheran Church.
Angie loved to travel and loved to cook. She started a running club as well as a school. She finished 7 marathons, as well as 7,000 loads of laundry. She loved good, healthy food and plenty of it as she fed and welcomed anyone who walked through her doors - expected or not. She loved God and loved people. She was a magnet of connection and formed bonds that would prove to span time and distance, oceans and circumstance.
A gifted, faith-filled writer, Angie's cancer journey has been well documented since she was first diagnosed in March of 2014. When treatment doors kept closing, she read and researched and kept finding new ways and new therapies to try.
Angie lived life out loud - fully and joyfully. She fought with steadfast strength and unshakable faith. Angie was a fun maker and a problem solver, an incredible mom, and a thoughtful friend. She was as feisty as she was gentle, as forthright as she was tactful, as full of wonder as she was of wisdom. Her loyalty was fierce, her laughter, absolutely infectious. She simply loved life. She loved her life. She would frequently say, “I have the best life of all…except this dang cancer.”
Left to cherish her legacy of faith and love are her beloved husband, Matt Hansen of Mason City and their five children, Kylie (18), Makenna (17), Janae (14), Henry (12), Miles (9); parents, Randall & Candace Busche of Cedar Falls, IA.; her parents-in-law, Robert & Connie Hansen of Albert City, IA.; favorite brother, Aaron (Amber) Busche of Estes Park, Colorado; brother-in-law, Scott (Jeanne) Hansen of Charles City, IA.; sister-in-law, Jennifer (Alex) Smith of Prairie Village, Kansas; and 7 adored nieces and nephews.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-585-2685
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.