ST. LOUIS, MO-Angela Gaines, 44, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. A celebration of life will be held Saturday May 8, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Mason City All Vets Center, 1603 S Monroe Ave. Angela was placed on the double lung transplant list in St. Louis on October 20, 2020, for pulmonary arterial hypertension. Angela was a candidate of the donor program and her wishes are for others to pay it forward by registering to be an organ donor. Her generosity will allow several others to live a better life. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Angela Nicole Gaines was born on January 14, 1976, in Mason City to parents to parents Lon and Kathye (Svendsen) Gaines. Angela was a graduate of Mason City High School in 1994. Following her graduation, she worked various jobs living in various cities before moving back to Mason City. Angela will always be remembered for her caring nature and her willingness to help for others. She enjoyed babysitting, listening to music, crafting, making picture collages, decorating her home and helping others decorate theirs as well. Her son Keigan and her grandchildren meant everything to her. Going on fishing trips and spending time with her family were very important to her.