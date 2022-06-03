Angela Bradbury

NORA SPRINGS-Angela Bradbury, 29, of Nora Springs has been taken from us too soon, but we believe has found her peace and comfort in the arms of Jesus. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania, with Pastor Jason Gangwish officiating. Interment will be held in the family cemetery on the Bradbury Farm. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time on Tuesday. Memorials may be directed to the family of Angela Bradbury. Online condolences may be left for the family at

Angela was born on April 7, 1992, in Mason City, IA. She enjoyed growing up on the farm in Nora Springs and graduated from Central Springs High School in Manly in 2010. Angela had a special place in her heart for animals, especially her beloved Chihuahua, Batman. She was always kind to the “underdogs” among us and those who knew her were blessed by her hugs, beautiful smile and special little giggle. She will be sadly missed by many family and friends.

Angela is survived by her parents, Tim “Papa John” and Bonnie Bradbury of Nora Springs; sister, Alyssa (Damien) Uern and nephews and niece Chaz, Bear, Forest and Ellie of Bastrop, TX; brother, TJ of Nora Springs and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Bill and Kathy Jackson, and maternal grandparents Milton Ferrier, Merilayne Ferrier- Muth and Melvin Muth, and Cousin Cassie.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924,