Amy N. Sheehy

Amy Nicole Sheehy was born on September 29, 1980 to John and Theresa (Braun) Sheehy. She graduated from Newman Catholic High School and went on to earn her degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa. Amy successfully obtained her CPA license and worked in the field for many years. Spending time with family was the most important thing to Amy. She cherished time with her parents, whether it was going on daily walks with her mom or sharing meals with them on Sundays. Amy was very close with her sister and looked forward to the trips to Indiana to see her and her family. The visits were always filled with lots of love and laughter.