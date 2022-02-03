Amy N. Sheehy
September 29, 1980-January 31, 2022
MASON CITY-Amy N. Sheehy, 41 of Mason City passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 31, 2022.
A Celebration of her life will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 4, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. and continue until the start of the service at the chapel.
In honor of Amy's love of animals, donations may be directed to the Humane Society of North Iowa in place of flowers.
Amy Nicole Sheehy was born on September 29, 1980 to John and Theresa (Braun) Sheehy. She graduated from Newman Catholic High School and went on to earn her degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa. Amy successfully obtained her CPA license and worked in the field for many years. Spending time with family was the most important thing to Amy. She cherished time with her parents, whether it was going on daily walks with her mom or sharing meals with them on Sundays. Amy was very close with her sister and looked forward to the trips to Indiana to see her and her family. The visits were always filled with lots of love and laughter.
Bailey, Amy's cherished dog and companion, was the light of her life. It brought her great joy to spoil him rotten!
Amy will be missed by her parents, John and Teri Sheehy of Mason City; her sister, Sara (Michael) Gallentine of Indianapolis; and nieces, Kennedy and Peyton Gallentine.
She is preceded in death by her beloved Bailey, both maternal and paternal grandparents, her Aunt Dilo Sheehy, and Uncle Maurie Sheehy.
