Amelia M. Frenz

(1927-2019)

Amelia Mary (Molly / Quinones) Frenz, age 91, joined her beloved heavenly family in Heaven's paradise on Sunday, February 16, 2019.

Molly was born at home on May 14th, 1927 in Mason City, Iowa. She was the 4th of 10 children born to John Mata Quinones and Victoria (Gutierrez) Quinones. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1948. Molly worked concessions at the Cecile theater. Then worked at the recently opened Mode-O-Day factory at 840 12th N. W., maker of ladies' lingerie, in their lace department.

On the 1st of August 1953 she married Hilbert Gene Frenz at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mason City, IA. Together they would go on to raise four children and enjoy 65 years of marriage.

Throughout her life Molly enjoyed being a homemaker. In addition to raising her four children, she kept busy with her ceramics, a skill she would pass on to her daughter-in-law Cathy. Later in life she would work with special needs children, teaching them her ceramics craft. She also loved baseball although no one is quite sure how much she really understood the game. She was a fierce defender of her family but always with a kind heart. She was a faithful member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Lake Oswego, OR, where her son Kim is Pastor.