Amelia (Barkema) Guth
(1928-2020)
Amelia Guth, 91, of Meservey, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at her home. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 2, at the First Reformed Church in Meservey with Rev. Rodney Meester presiding. Interment will be at the Meservey Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Thursday.
Amelia was born September 9, 1928, at Belmond, the 10th child of Dick and Minnie (Pals) Barkema. She was educated in Belmond Schools. On September 23, 1948 Amelia was united in marriage with Eugene J. Guth at the parsonage of the Immanuel Reformed Church at Palsville. Amelia and Gene lived and farmed at the same farm the rest of their lives.
Amelia was a member of the First Reformed Church in Meservey. She was an avid bowler and great cook, known for her apple pies and Angel food cakes. She loved being a farm wife and continued taking care of the farm and her family until her death.
Her family includes her son Gary Guth who preceded her in death; son: Larry Guth, Clarion; daughter Darlene (Lee) Haines, Mason City; grandchildren: Lance (Dawn) Guth, Heather (Carl) Roehl, Justin (Cammi) Haines, AJ Haines; great grandchildren: Peyton, Dylan, Taylor, Noah, Gabe, Josie, Ivy, Beau, Emma and Nora; brother: Dick Barkema.
Amelia is preceded in death by her parents, husband Eugene, son Gary and 8 sisters and brothers.
The funeral will be broadcast on Facebook Live on the First Reformed Church in Meservey Facebook Page. The funeral service will be held with the church practicing recommended distancing. Those desiring to not attend the funeral are welcome to join the procession to the cemetery immediately following the funeral.
