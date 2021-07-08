Alyce A. Katter
November 10, 1935-July 6, 2021
GARNER-Alyce A. Katter, 85, of Garner died Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m., Friday, July 9, 2021 at Peace Reformed Church south of Garner with Rev. Mark Larson officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association.
Alyce Ann Katter, was born on a farm near Ellsworth, Iowa on November 10, 1935 to Arlen and Carrie (Challe) Dahl of Ellsworth, Iowa. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ellsworth. She was a 4-H member for many years. Alyce Ann attended country school and graduated from South Hamilton High School in 1954. She then attended Waldorf College in Forest City, Iowa and nursing school in Minneapolis, MN and Marshalltown, IA.
On January 23, 1959 she was united in marriage to William Katter of Garner, Iowa. They lived all of their married life on a farm south of Garner. Alyce was a 4-H leader for many years, belonged to Beta Sigma Phi sorority for 50 + years holding several offices, was a member of Peace Reformed church where she taught Sunday School and was involved in various capacities of Mission Society. They were blessed with 4 children, 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She loved to travel with her husband which included trips to Europe, Hawaii, Alaska, Niagara Falls, the Canadian Rockies and many trips to Branson and Florida.
Alyce Ann is survived by her children: Valerie (Ron) Heemstra of Sioux Center, Vickie (Mark) Svendson of Castle Rock, Colorado; Kelly (Kendra) Katter of Oklahoma City, OK and Bill Katter, Jr of Garner along with his friend Kathy Gauger of Forest City; nine grandchildren: Kim (Kevin) Bosma, Kayla (Cory) Gotto and Kyle Heemstra all of Sioux Center; Tasha Svendson of Denver, CO and Nicole (Damian) Ortiz of Windsor, CO; Drake (Emi) Katter, Dylan Katter, Dahlton Katter and Marissa Katter all of Oklahoma City, OK; seven great-granchildren: Malia, Hayes and Ledger Bosma, Callum and Haven Gotto all of Sioux Center, and twins Svea and Eira Ortiz of Windsor, CO; brother Sterling and his wife Sharon Dahl of Jewell, IA; sisters-in-law, Anita Broers of Ventura, IA and Gloria Warren of Shafter, CA.
She was preceded in death by her husband William of 62 years who passed away on February 2, 2021, her parents, brothers Eugene (died in infancy) and Arlen Jr (killed in the Korean War), her sister Kathleen (Kay) and her husband Archie.
CATALDO FUNERAL HOME, 641-923-2841.
