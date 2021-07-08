Alyce A. Katter

November 10, 1935-July 6, 2021

GARNER-Alyce A. Katter, 85, of Garner died Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m., Friday, July 9, 2021 at Peace Reformed Church south of Garner with Rev. Mark Larson officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association.

Alyce Ann Katter, was born on a farm near Ellsworth, Iowa on November 10, 1935 to Arlen and Carrie (Challe) Dahl of Ellsworth, Iowa. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ellsworth. She was a 4-H member for many years. Alyce Ann attended country school and graduated from South Hamilton High School in 1954. She then attended Waldorf College in Forest City, Iowa and nursing school in Minneapolis, MN and Marshalltown, IA.