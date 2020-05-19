Alvina Molitor
July 3, 1928 - May 12, 2020
Alvina Molitor, 91, of Floyd, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the 11th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City with family by her side. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at a later date (to be announced) at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City, Iowa.
A private family funeral service was held at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City with Sister Diana Blong from Immaculate Conception Catholic Church officiating. The service was live streamed on the Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home Facebook page and is still available for viewing. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Charles City, Iowa.
Alvina Lizzie (Odens) Molitor was born on July 3, 1928 at home in Sibley, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Lizzie (Getting) Odens. She was the sixth of seven children.
On April 19, 1950, Alvina and Ernie Molitor were wed at Sibley, Iowa. They raised five sons and one daughter. In 1958, they purchased a farm in Floyd, Iowa and moved to the farm in 1968 after residing in Le Mars, Iowa for ten years. Her love was the farm – from helping Ernie with the farming, her beautiful gardens and raising her children. She was a woman with many talents, including quilting, sewing, cooking, painting and drawing.
Alvina was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City. She helped co-found the Charles City Hospice. Alvina managed the Charles City Mall for many years, and also did the accounting for her son's business.
Alvina is survived by her children: Gary of Floyd, Glenn (Charlene Droste) of Mason City, Mark (Lydia Pacheco) of St. Augustine, Florida, Mary Ann of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Steven of Jacksonville, Florida; two daughters-in-law: Brenda (Martin) Molitor of Mason City and Tami (Otto) Molitor of Charles City; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernie of 62 years; son, James; grandson, Canyon Molitor; four sisters; and two brothers.
Alvina's priorities in life were her faith and her family. The family would like to express their gratitude to Alvina's healthcare provider and assistance provided by Hospice of North Iowa.
Condolences may be sent to 628 6th Court SE, Mason City, Iowa 50401. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
