Alvina Molitor

July 3, 1928 - May 12, 2020

Alvina Molitor, 91, of Floyd, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the 11th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City with family by her side. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at a later date (to be announced) at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City, Iowa.

A private family funeral service was held at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City with Sister Diana Blong from Immaculate Conception Catholic Church officiating. The service was live streamed on the Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home Facebook page and is still available for viewing. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Charles City, Iowa.

Alvina Lizzie (Odens) Molitor was born on July 3, 1928 at home in Sibley, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Lizzie (Getting) Odens. She was the sixth of seven children.

On April 19, 1950, Alvina and Ernie Molitor were wed at Sibley, Iowa. They raised five sons and one daughter. In 1958, they purchased a farm in Floyd, Iowa and moved to the farm in 1968 after residing in Le Mars, Iowa for ten years. Her love was the farm – from helping Ernie with the farming, her beautiful gardens and raising her children. She was a woman with many talents, including quilting, sewing, cooking, painting and drawing.