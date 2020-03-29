Alvina L. Muhlenbruch

January 26, 1935-March 25, 2020

CLEAR LAKE – Alvina Louise Muhlenbruch, 85, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

Per Alvina's wishes, her body has been cremated and no services are planned.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society or to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Alvina was born January 26, 1935, the daughter of Jerry and Lena (Schroeder) DeVries in rural Sheffield. She married Wayne Muhlenbruch on March 22, 1953, in Thornton. He preceded her in death on January 7, 2015.

Alvina graduated from Thornton High School in 1952. She worked at Witkes Restaurant and the Half Moon, both in Clear Lake. She also worked many years at Berge Insurance Services in Clear Lake.

Alvina enjoyed collecting dolls, playing games and cards with her family, and taking fishing trips every summer. She was known for her baking and cooking; especially for her cookies and potato salad.