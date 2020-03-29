Alvina L. Muhlenbruch

January 26, 1935-March 25, 2020
CLEAR LAKE – Alvina Louise Muhlenbruch, 85, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.
Per Alvina's wishes, her body has been cremated and no services are planned.
Family suggests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society or to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.
Alvina was born January 26, 1935, the daughter of Jerry and Lena (Schroeder) DeVries in rural Sheffield. She married Wayne Muhlenbruch on March 22, 1953, in Thornton. He preceded her in death on January 7, 2015.
Alvina graduated from Thornton High School in 1952. She worked at Witkes Restaurant and the Half Moon, both in Clear Lake. She also worked many years at Berge Insurance Services in Clear Lake.
Alvina enjoyed collecting dolls, playing games and cards with her family, and taking fishing trips every summer. She was known for her baking and cooking; especially for her cookies and potato salad.
Alvina is survived by two children, Barb (Doug) Floy, Clear Lake and Thomas (Alice Welch) Muhlenbruch, Ames; daughter-in-law, Kelley Muhlenbruch, Arizona; four grandchildren, Jason Floy, Clear Lake, Bradley (Erin) Floy, Iowa City, Scott (Sarah) Floy, Chicago and Matthew (Jamie) Muhlenbruch, Phoenix; five great-grandchildren, Presley, Kennedy, Lincoln, Charlie and Ellie; two step granddaughters Emma Welch, Iowa City and Lori (Osvaldo) Gudino, Gilbert, AZ; two step-great-grandchildren, Cooper and Olivia; sister, Rose Springer of Thornton; brother, Richard (Dina) DeVries of Lenexa, KS; sister-in-law, Marladean DeVries, Mason City; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Jim Muhlenbruch; sisters, Mildred (Eugene) Jensen, Mary (Clarence) Wiebenga and Lucille DeVries; brothers, Don (Shirley), John and Robert (Betty) DeVries; and brother-in-Law, Hans Springer.
