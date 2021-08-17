Alvin Fisher

Alvin was born December 29, 1950, to Delmer and Caroline (Mehmen) Fisher, in Rockford. He graduated from Rudd, Rockford, Marble Rock High School in 1968. Upon graduation he went to work at the Rockford Brick and Tile. In November 1970, he started working at White Farm Equipment in the foundry and later transferred to the machine shop until the plant closed in 1993. He went to work for the Charles City Community School system as a custodian at Washington Grade School and drove school bus until he retired.

Alvin was an avid hunter of small game in Iowa. He especially enjoyed his yearly deer hunting with his brothers, relatives, and close friends. He loved going to the local dirt track car races. In his younger years he enjoyed riding his motorcycle around the Iowa countryside with Vicki and other close family members. During the summer months he liked to go camping, boating, and fishing with his family. Later in life he enjoyed driving his “68 Chevy and the weekly card games with Deb and Steve. There was not much his grandson, Trevor, couldn't talk him into, which includes fishing trips even when he wasn't feeling well or ventures to the dirt bike track. While watching TV, he liked to listen to his granddaughter, Hailey, practice her bass. Through the years nothing made him happier than to watch his children and then grandchildren participate in their various school activities, sports, and concerts. His quiet prayers in the car will be missed by all of us.