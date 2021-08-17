Alvin Fisher
December 29, 1950-August 13, 2021
CHARLES CITY-Alvin Fisher, 70, of Charles City, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
A funeral service for Alvin will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City with Pastor Russ Leeper officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.
A visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home and continue one hour before the service on Thursday at the church.
Alvin was born December 29, 1950, to Delmer and Caroline (Mehmen) Fisher, in Rockford. He graduated from Rudd, Rockford, Marble Rock High School in 1968. Upon graduation he went to work at the Rockford Brick and Tile. In November 1970, he started working at White Farm Equipment in the foundry and later transferred to the machine shop until the plant closed in 1993. He went to work for the Charles City Community School system as a custodian at Washington Grade School and drove school bus until he retired.
Alvin was an avid hunter of small game in Iowa. He especially enjoyed his yearly deer hunting with his brothers, relatives, and close friends. He loved going to the local dirt track car races. In his younger years he enjoyed riding his motorcycle around the Iowa countryside with Vicki and other close family members. During the summer months he liked to go camping, boating, and fishing with his family. Later in life he enjoyed driving his “68 Chevy and the weekly card games with Deb and Steve. There was not much his grandson, Trevor, couldn't talk him into, which includes fishing trips even when he wasn't feeling well or ventures to the dirt bike track. While watching TV, he liked to listen to his granddaughter, Hailey, practice her bass. Through the years nothing made him happier than to watch his children and then grandchildren participate in their various school activities, sports, and concerts. His quiet prayers in the car will be missed by all of us.
Alvin and Vicki (Kilby) were married November 6, 1970, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Charles City. They had two children Corey (Michelle Kwilasz) and Mindi (JasonWeitzel) both of Charles City; 2 grandchildren Hailey and Trevor Fisher. He is also survived by two sisters, Robin (Scott) Shafer and Sandy (Kevin) Jones and one brother, Jim (Melissa) Fisher all of Rockford, along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Margaret in infancy; sister, Carol (Denny) Fenton; twin brother, Allan Fisher; and great nephew, Jordan Fenton.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
