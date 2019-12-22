Alveda M. (Miller) Payton

December 19, 1928-December 19, 2019
THORNTON --- Alveda Myrtle (Miller) Payton was born December 19, 1928, to Lawrence and Emma (Nicolet) Miller of rural Thornton, IA. She passed away at the Sheffield Care Center, Sheffield, IA, on her 91st birthday.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the Retz Funeral Home, Thornton and continue an hour before the service at The First United Methodist Church, Thornton, IA.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 22nd at the First United Methodist Church, Thornton. Interment will be at Pleasant View Cemetery, Thornton.
She graduated from Thornton High School and Ellsworth College where she received her teaching certificate. She taught in the Thornton School system prior to marrying Donald G. Payton on June 5, 1949. They farmed northeast of Thornton and were blessed with the arrival of 3 children. A focal point in her life was nurturing her family & friends. She was first on the scene with food and a comforting word. The coffee pot was always on, a welcoming person, with homemade baked goods available. Farm living was the life for her.
Alveda was a faithful, lifetime member, volunteer and supporter of the First United Methodist Church, Thornton.
In 1981, they relocated to Humbolt where they made many new friends. Alveda and Don returned to Thornton in 1989, where Alveda took up golfing, resuming her Church activities and gophering for the farming operation.
Alveda is survived by her children; Donna and Larry Trapp, Washta, IA; Gary and Belva Payton, Thornton; Nancy Payton and Tom Ward, Clear Lake. Grandchildren Casey and Shannon Trapp, Emma, Ruby and Payton, Washta; Kyle and Sheila Trapp, Alyssa, Garrett and Gavin, Washta; Justin Payton, Dylan Rios and Andrew Payton, Murfreesboro, TN; Daniel and Elisha Payton, Alexis Bray, Grace and Cale Payton, Thornton; Amy & Shawn O'Neill, Taylor, Gavin, MacKenzie and Payton O'Neill, Farmington, MN; Dana & Jason Scott, Destiny Scott and Aubri Goates, Burchinal; brother Lyle and Olive MIller, Hampton, an array of nieces and nephews and a host of precious friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Don, son Ron, grandson Charles and granddaughter Laura. www.retzfh.com
