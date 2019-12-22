Alveda M. (Miller) Payton

December 19, 1928-December 19, 2019

THORNTON --- Alveda Myrtle (Miller) Payton was born December 19, 1928, to Lawrence and Emma (Nicolet) Miller of rural Thornton, IA. She passed away at the Sheffield Care Center, Sheffield, IA, on her 91st birthday.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the Retz Funeral Home, Thornton and continue an hour before the service at The First United Methodist Church, Thornton, IA.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 22nd at the First United Methodist Church, Thornton. Interment will be at Pleasant View Cemetery, Thornton.

She graduated from Thornton High School and Ellsworth College where she received her teaching certificate. She taught in the Thornton School system prior to marrying Donald G. Payton on June 5, 1949. They farmed northeast of Thornton and were blessed with the arrival of 3 children. A focal point in her life was nurturing her family & friends. She was first on the scene with food and a comforting word. The coffee pot was always on, a welcoming person, with homemade baked goods available. Farm living was the life for her.

Alveda was a faithful, lifetime member, volunteer and supporter of the First United Methodist Church, Thornton.