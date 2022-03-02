 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
February 28, 2022

MASON CITY-Alta May Held, 89, of Mason City, died Monday, February 28, 2022 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at First United Methodist Church, 119 S. Georgia Ave., Mason City with Rev. C. A. Kress officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation with viewing will be held Monday evening, March 7 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City and will resume one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Alta May's name in care of her family.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St Ne, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

