Allen Martin

Allen Martin

January 17, 1939-November 20, 2022

MASON CITY-Allen Martin, 83, of Mason City died on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at MercyOne Hospital. Memorial services will be at a later date.

He is survived by his children, Michele, Denise and Allen Martin and Kyle Peterson; siblings, Richard (Orita) Martin, Dr. Anthony (Evelyn) Martin, Dr. David, Melanie and Chris Martin and numerous family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Edward and Berlina Martin; daughter, Emily Martin, brother, Peter Martin and sister, Cynthia Martin.

Condolences may be sent to: Martin Family, 273 SW 2nd Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441.

Arrangements are with Fullerton Funeral Home.

