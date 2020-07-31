Allen M. Lathrop
(1934-2020)
MASON CITY - Allen Monroe Lathrop, 85, of Mason City, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his farm in Mason City. A graveside service will be held Monday, August 3, 2020, at 9:30 AM at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City. Memorials may be directed to Plymouth Fire Department, Plymouth, IA. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Allen Monroe Lathrop was born September 12, 1934, in Nashua, IA to Clark and Irene (Hansen) Lathrop, the third of five children. Allen graduated from East High School in Waterloo and later enlisted in the Army, serving during the Korean War.
Allen married Delores Ward on February 19, 1956, in Mason City. They moved to Waterloo, where Allen worked construction, then joined the Waterloo Fire Department and worked there for 31 years.
In 1975, Allen became involved in farming. After retiring from the fire department in 1990, he moved to Mason City, becoming the Co-Manager of Lathrop Farms, where he worked until his passing.
Throughout his life, Allen loved attending auctions and farm sales. He used his carpentry skills to build his home in Waterloo and to work on his rental properties in Mason City. He enjoyed family gatherings at the farm and took special care mowing the property. Always looking for ways to entertain the family, Allen would take them water-skiing or drive them around the farm in his golf cart. He even built a barge for the farm's pond.
Allen is survived by his sons, Dan (Debbie), Dave (Lynnae), and Dana (Becky); his daughter, Kathryn (Sal) Mele; his sisters, Betty (Bill) Linstrom and Carolyn (Mark) Ackerman; 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Allen is preceded in death by his loving wife Delores, his parents, and his siblings Charlotte Lathrop Gregory and Leroy Lathrop.
Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401, (641)423-0924, majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
