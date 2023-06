Allen Keith Huegli

December 26, 1962-June 12, 2023

Allen passed peacefully in his home on June 12 after a lengthy illness.

A reception will be held at Hogan Bremer on Tuesday June 20 from 5 to 7PM.

Allan is survived by his sons, Alex (Heather) and Sean; mother, Janet Meyer; brother, Scott (Cyndi); sister, Tracey (Jeremy) Theile; grandsons, Parker, Zerek, Kaiden, and Cale; and stepmother, Linda.

Allan was preceded by his father, Larry; and sister, Dawn Moffett.