Allen Jerry “A.J.” Meints

Allen Jerry “A.J.” Meints

Allen Jerry “A.J.” Meints

January 6, 2023

CLEAR LAKE-Allen Jerry “A.J.” Meints, 82, of Clear Lake, passed away January 6, 2023 at North Iowa Hospice.

Funeral Services will be held 10:30 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake with Rev. Steve Bang of Zion Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 5:00pm until 7:00 pm on Tuesday, at Ward Van Slyke Chapel in Clear Lake.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. (641)357-2193. ColonialChapels.com

