Allen D. Dirksen

November 13, 1950-December 7, 2020

Allen D. Dirksen was born on November 13th, 1950 in Buffalo Center, IA. He was the youngest of five children born to Henry and Anna (Tjarks) Dirksen.

Al attended grade school in Woden and finished his education at the Titonka Consolidated School where he graduated in 1968.

On July 6th, 1985 he married Lisa Helmers at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. In 1987, their daughter Lacey was born.

Al retired from 3M in Forest City after 32 years. He enjoyed staying busy in his retirement and was currently working for Winnebago Industries as a courier transporting motorhomes locally. He also enjoyed working for the Main Family during fall harvest. He often said he made some of his dearest friends working these jobs.

Al enjoyed all aspects of farm life and was a lover of animals, which he passed onto his grandchildren. In his free time, Al enjoyed driving his corvette, going to car shows, tractor rides and refinishing furniture, but more importantly, being ‘Pappy' to his grandchildren.