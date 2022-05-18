Allan Robert Schuler, son of Robert Schuler and Diann Boelman, was born April 11, 1974, in Mason City, Iowa. He lived with his mom in Clear Lake, Iowa until 6th grade, when he moved to Arizona where he lived with his father. Al graduated from Bradshaw Mountain High School in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Upon the birth of his daughter Krista, he moved to Thompson, Iowa. Al owned and operated Schuler Construction Company before venturing into the trucking industry. He was a truck driver for TMC for two years, then Monson and Sons, Inc. for twelve years. Al died May 6, 2022, in a trucking accident in rural Kossuth County, Iowa.