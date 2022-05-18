Allan Robert Schuler
April 11, 1974-May 6, 2022
Family and friends are invited to gather at Al's farm located at 12178 410th Street, Thompson, Iowa 50478, from 3:00 to 6:00 PM, Saturday, May 21, 2022, to honor Al's life.
Allan Robert Schuler, son of Robert Schuler and Diann Boelman, was born April 11, 1974, in Mason City, Iowa. He lived with his mom in Clear Lake, Iowa until 6th grade, when he moved to Arizona where he lived with his father. Al graduated from Bradshaw Mountain High School in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Upon the birth of his daughter Krista, he moved to Thompson, Iowa. Al owned and operated Schuler Construction Company before venturing into the trucking industry. He was a truck driver for TMC for two years, then Monson and Sons, Inc. for twelve years. Al died May 6, 2022, in a trucking accident in rural Kossuth County, Iowa.
Survivors include his children: Krista (Louis) Valetti, of Algona, IA, Ty Schuler of Woden, IA, and Lane Schuler of Thompson, IA; grandchildren: Izabel Valetti, Neo Ramirez, Keegan Gremmer, and Brayden Schuler; mother Diann (Vic) Lambert of Clear Lake, IA; aunt Terry (Bruce) Carlson of Clear Lake, IA; and girlfriend Molly Williams of Jackson, MN. Al was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents Helena and Clarence Boelman, and father Robert Schuler.