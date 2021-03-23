Allan L. Book
August 13, 1953 - March 16, 2021
FOREST CITY - Allan L. Book, 67 of Forest City died Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436. Masks will be encouraged and social distancing practices are still being encouraged.
Burial of cremains will be held in Madison Township Cemetery, Forest City, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Pheasants Forever or Ducks Unlimited.
Allan Lynn Book was born August 13, 1953 in Forest City, Iowa, son of Harold and Marlys (Everson) Book. Allan attended school in Forest City, graduating in 1971. After school, he worked for Winnebago Industries, Clark's Sawmill, T + H Construction as well as for the City of Forest City.
Allan was an avid hunter, supporting his local Pheasants Forever chapter over the years. He also enjoyed fishing and other outdoor activities. Golf was a love and passion for Allan. He could often be found golfing on any of the local courses. Allan enjoyed the past several winter seasons at his home in Mesa, AZ where he met many new friends, and welcomed family and friends who came to visit. Other interest included sports, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes, and playing cribbage and other card games.
Allan is survived by his sisters, Linda Levang of Fertile and brother, Floyd (Rene) Book of Fertile; nieces and nephews, Aric Koester of Arlington, MN, Angie (Chris) Lines of Marble Rock, Laura (Travis) Schleusner of Garner, Stephanie (Neil) Daugard of Britt, Kara (Andy) DeWitt of Hanlontown, Maria (Lance) Heimer of Forest City, Kia (Zac) Craig of Wesley, Phillip (Grace Nissen) McFarland of Fenton, Angela Book of Fertile and many close friends he enjoyed spending time with.
He preceded in death by his father and mother, sister, Debra; nephew, Chad and several close friends he has missed.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-585-2685
