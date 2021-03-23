Allan L. Book

August 13, 1953 - March 16, 2021

FOREST CITY - Allan L. Book, 67 of Forest City died Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436. Masks will be encouraged and social distancing practices are still being encouraged.

Burial of cremains will be held in Madison Township Cemetery, Forest City, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Pheasants Forever or Ducks Unlimited.

Allan Lynn Book was born August 13, 1953 in Forest City, Iowa, son of Harold and Marlys (Everson) Book. Allan attended school in Forest City, graduating in 1971. After school, he worked for Winnebago Industries, Clark's Sawmill, T + H Construction as well as for the City of Forest City.