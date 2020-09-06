Allan D Fingalsen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Allan Duane Fingalsen

(1935-2020)

Allan Duane Fingalsen, 84, of Nora Springs, died Thursday, September 3, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A private funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, with Rev. Dan Gerrietts officiating. Burial will be at Rock Grove Cemetery in Nora Springs with military honors provided by the American Legion H.D.S. Post 449.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N. Hawkeye Ave., Nora Springs.

In lieu of customary remembrances, family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City or the American Legion H.D.S. Post 449 in Nora Springs.

Allan was born November 8, 1935, the son of Lawrence “Wilmer” and Anna (Rethamel) Fingalsen in Mason City. A graduate of Nora Springs High School, he attended Mason City Junior College prior to enlisting into the United States Air Force. During his service he was a mechanic and was stationed in Scotland, where he met his future wife, Elizabeth Young. They were married on July 12, 1958, in Scotland. She preceded him in death on March 9, 2017.