Allan “Al” J. Suchy

January 7, 1940-July 7, 2021

OSAGE-Allan John Suchy, age 81 of Osage, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at his farm North of Osage.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 Wednesday, July 14th at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Osage with Rev. Cindy S. Krause officiating. Burial will be at the Osage Cemetery with Military Rites by American Legion Post 278. Visitation will be held at the Champion Funeral home on Tuesday, July 13th from 4-6. A luncheon will be served at the Our Saviors Fellowship Hall following.

Allan was born January 7, 1940 in Osage to Eugene and Anita (Dettmann) Suchy. He attended Osage Schools graduating in 1958. He then attended Iowa State University and graduated with a degree in agriculture.

He then began farming with his father on the 3rd generation farm raising corn, beans and hogs. He also did custom work for many other farmers in the area. In later years he started trucking as a sideline which grew into the Suchy Trucking Corporation that is still active at the present time.

Al was in the Army National Guard from 1963-1968. He was an Osage volunteer fireman from 1977-1988. He has been a lifelong member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church and with the American Legion.