× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aline G. (Hofler) Sutton

(1925-2020)

Aline G. (Hofler) Sutton, age 94 of Medford, OR, peacefully passed away at home on May 28, 2020. Born in 1925 in Nora Springs, IA to Ed and Grace Hofler, she was the last of five daughters to pass.

Aline attended Nora Springs High School where was the Senior Class President and Captain of the girl's basketball team. At the age of 15, she began her studies at the University of Iowa and graduated in 1940.

Aline began her medical career as a Registered X-Ray Technician (R.T.) at the University of Iowa Hospital prior to World War II. To further her medical career, in 1948 she and her husband Robert moved to Medford. She worked for Earl A. Lawson, M.D., at the Medford Medical Laboratory and for James C. Luce, M.D. at the Medford Clinic. In 1965, a career change lead her to the Rogue Valley Medical Center (RVMC) Oncology Department as a Radiation Therapist (Oncology) Technician where she retired as Chief Technician after 30 years of service. Following her retirement she continued to work for several years as a R.T. Locum throughout OR and IA.