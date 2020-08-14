Aline G. (Hofler) Sutton
(1925-2020)
Aline G. (Hofler) Sutton, age 94 of Medford, OR, peacefully passed away at home on May 28, 2020. Born in 1925 in Nora Springs, IA to Ed and Grace Hofler, she was the last of five daughters to pass.
Aline attended Nora Springs High School where was the Senior Class President and Captain of the girl's basketball team. At the age of 15, she began her studies at the University of Iowa and graduated in 1940.
Aline began her medical career as a Registered X-Ray Technician (R.T.) at the University of Iowa Hospital prior to World War II. To further her medical career, in 1948 she and her husband Robert moved to Medford. She worked for Earl A. Lawson, M.D., at the Medford Medical Laboratory and for James C. Luce, M.D. at the Medford Clinic. In 1965, a career change lead her to the Rogue Valley Medical Center (RVMC) Oncology Department as a Radiation Therapist (Oncology) Technician where she retired as Chief Technician after 30 years of service. Following her retirement she continued to work for several years as a R.T. Locum throughout OR and IA.
Aline was a member of the Oregon Society of Radiologic Technologists, a charter member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Daughter's and volunteered as an active member at the RVMC, Pink Ladies Auxiliary and Gift Shop. She also generously volunteered for 15 years at St. Vincent de Paul Society Thrift Store.
Aline dearly loved to travel to NE Iowa to see her family and to the Oregon Coast. She also enjoyed camping and hosting summer barbecues. Although she traveled to continue her R.T. education, her favorite place to be was in her loving home. Aline was a loving wife and mother. Caring for her family and home was a priority. She made many sacrifices to put family members needs first. Aline was always a lady. She presented herself in a gracious, generous, and kind manner. She always held a special place in her heart for her family and church.
Aline is survived by her three daughters: Debbie Sutton, Jan Sutton, and Mary Ann (Sutton) Hainline, (husband Jathan); daughter-in-law Vickie (Emmons) Sutton; three grandchildren; Jessie (Sutton) Lockwood, Justin Sutton, and Marissa Gwynn. She also has five great grandchildren: Mason and Liam Lockwood; and Paisley, Kallie, and Madilyn Sutton. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Shirley (Sutton) Madsen of Mason City, IA.
Aline was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Robert B. Sutton (2013), her son Craig E. Sutton (2018), and four sisters: Patricia Little, Francis Christiansen, Marcella Howe, and Anita Gerk.
A memorial service will be held on August 18, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 517 W. 10th St., Medford, OR 97504. A private Celebration of Life service will be held on August 19, 2020, at the Eagle Point National Cemetery Committal Shelter, 2763 Riley Road, Eagle Point, OR.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in Aline's name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 2424 N. Pacific Hwy., Medford, OR 97501.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.