Alice N. Gratias (97) of West Des Moines, IA (formerly of Mason City & Nora Springs, IA) passed away on May 13, 2022 at her apt. in WDM, IA. Alice (daughter of Elbert & Ellen Dissmore) was born on November 28, 1924. She was preceded in death by husband (Arthur L. Gratias), both parents, and 3 brothers. She is survived by sister Lulu Brown & 3 sons Tom (LaDonna) Gratias of Clive, IA, Jim (Connie) Gratias of Alexandria, Minn., Doug (Val) Gratias of Bradenton, Fl, 6 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. A memorial service with visitation luncheon shall be held at the Eden Presbyterian church located at 3105 Glass Avenue, Rudd, Iowa on June 10, 2022 @ 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Eden Presbyterian Church, Mason City YMCA, or any other Charity of choice.