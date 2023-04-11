Alice Ebeling, of Clear Lake formerly Humboldt, passed to eternal life on April 5, 2023, at the Ruthven Community Care Center, at the age of 88, after a long battle with dementia.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Humboldt. Services will be live streamed on Lentz Funeral Home's website: https://www.hdezwebcast.com/show/alice-ebeling. Burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Elmwood Saint Joseph Cemetery in Mason City. Visitation will be held on Thursday April 13, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Lentz Funeral Home in Humboldt.