Alice M. Broers

August 24, 1942-May 29, 2022

MASON CITY-Alice M. Broers, 79, of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. with Chaplain Al Polito officiating. Interment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. A visitation will be held an hour prior to service time on Friday. Memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice. The family requests casual dress for all who attend the service.

Alice Mae (Hesse) Broers was born on August 24, 1942, in Mason City, Iowa to parents Frank and Gertrude (Riepe) Hesse. Alice graduated from Mason City High School in 1960. In school, she met her high school sweetheart, Michael J. Broers. The couple wed in 1962. To this union, three children were born.

For several years, Mike and Alice owned an antique shop in Mason City. During her retired years, she and Mike enjoyed RVing and wintering in Texas.

Alice enjoyed singing and playing various musical instruments. She was incredibly proud of the fact that she learned to play the dulcimer in her later years, and she also enjoyed organizing and participating in the Talent/No Talent show. Alice was known for her excellent penmanship, and she loved to craft. She was very mischievous; Alice loved to prank and make people laugh. Alice was an excellent wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and she will be missed deeply by those knew her and loved her.

Alice is survived by her husband, Michael J. Broers; her three children, Tamara Wessels, Todd (Sara) Broers, and Teresa (Albert) Infante; grandchildren, Kathlyn Long, Rachal (Alex) Reinhart, Cole (Delores) Wessels, Heath Wessels, Blaine Broers, Garrett (Chelsea) Broers, Sierra (Jessi) Infante, and Gabriel Infante; and great grandchildren, Kyle, Talon, Colin, Owen, Emberly, Valerie, Knox, Beau, Michael, Tristan, Jonathan, Alaina, and James

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Linda Howard; and brothers-in-law, Jon Broers and Jim Howard.

The family would like to thank the staff at Good Shepherd Health Center, the caring employees of St. Croix Hospice, and a special thank you to the Mason City Fire Department for bringing Fire Engine 2 (her dad was a lieutenant with the MCFD) to her room window the day before she passed.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401