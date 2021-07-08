 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alice Louise (Bartell) Bailey
0 comments

Alice Louise (Bartell) Bailey

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alice Louise (Bartell) Bailey

Alice Louise (Bartell) Bailey

July 15, 1934-July 2, 2021

Alice Louise (Bartell) Bailey, age 86, of Hastings, peacefully returned home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 2, 2021. Services will be held Saturday, July 10th. To view the obituary in it's entirety, visit www.girrbachfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: "Lisa Shows You Nature" Episode 14: Trail Blazers (kind of)

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News