Alice Lorraine Nielsen

December 13, 1930-February 1, 2023

CLEAR LAKE-Alice Lorraine Nielsen, 92, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit, Mason City.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 6, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 North Fourth Street, Clear Lake, with Rev. Steve Bang officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Clear Lake Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit, Mason City.

Alice was born on her grandparent's farm north of Clear Lake on December 13, 1930, the daughter of Glen and Ellen (Villadsen) Steege.

Alice was united in marriage to Floyd Nielsen on October 16, 1949, at Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake. To this union, they were blessed with two children: Craig and Nancy.

Alice attended country school, graduating from Clear Lake High School in the class of 1949. Alice had many jobs throughout her life and always worked hard helping others. She worked at her aunt and uncle's grocery store, was a receptionist for Dr. Crumbaugh (optometrist), and later worked at State Brand Creameries (later AMPI). Alice retired in 1993 from Clear Lake Community Schools Food Service Department.

Alice loved her church and was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran where she served in many capacities. In her younger years, Alice enjoyed singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School, helping with the Youth Group (Luther League) and wedding committee, serving on the alter guild, and belonging to the Joy Circle.

In Alice's free time, she liked to tend to her flowers and travel. She enjoyed watching her grandsons in all of their activities and closely followed the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones. Alice also loved dancing at the Surf Ballroom with her husband, Floyd. Alice's greatest passion was hosting family dinners and having coffee with her family and friends. She would relish the time spent with her delightful great-grandchildren: Alexandra, Norah, Ava and Carter.

Alice is survived by her son, Craig Nielsen; grandsons Ryan (Kathryn) Whaley and Dane (Sara) Whaley; great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Norah, Ava and Carter; son-in-law Mark (Bev) Whaley; along with many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Ellen Steege; husband, Floyd; daughter, Nancy Whaley; brother Keith (Bonnie) Steege; sister Joann (Harold) Hokel; in-laws Anna Thielen, Esther Foster, Elsie Armfield, and Lloyd Nielsen.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave. North Clear Lake, Iowa 50428, 641-357-2193