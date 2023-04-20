FOREST CITY-Alice Lorraine Jolivette, 95, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 14, 2023, at Timberland Village, Story City, IA.

Funeral services for Alice will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City on Monday, April 24 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be held in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City.