Alice L. Stone (Mejia)

January 20, 1957 - August 1, 2023

MASON CITY - Alice L. Stone (Mejia), 66, of Mason City, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 surrounded by her family at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Alice was born on January 20, 1957 in Mexico City, Mexico, the daughter of Roberto and Maria Mejia. She came to Mason City, Iowa on July 4, 1962, her family settled in Mason City, where she attended Mason City Community Schools graduating in 1975. Alice continued her education at NIACC where she obtained two Associates degrees one in Arts and one in Business. She began her working career at the Cerro Gordo Courthouse working in the Treasures Office until the early 90s. Alice made the decision to be a stay at home mother, to raise her two boys until 2002. Alice decided to go back to work at the Social Security Office in Mason City, until her retirement in 2015.

On July 23, 1977, Alice was united in marriage to Robert Stone in Mason City, Iowa, and from this union two sons were born. Alice was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially with her grandchildren baking all sorts of cookies, pies, desserts and special memories. She had a big heart and would help anyone in need. Alice had a big place in her heart for all animals especially her own but also strays.

Alice is survived by her husband Bob of 47 years; children, Ryan (Lisa) Stone and Jake Stone all of Mason City; grandchildren, Ethen and Julian Stone both of Colorado Springs, CO, Raeanna Slater of Mason City, IA; siblings, Ernesto Mejia of Des Moines, IA, and Roberto (Cheryl) Mejia Jr. of Opelika, AL; sister in-laws, Maggie Adams of Mason City, IA; Diane (Jim) Heaverlo of Nora Springs, IA; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Alice is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Celia; and brother, Gabriel.

