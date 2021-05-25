Alice Johnson

She grew up on a farm near Forest City. She was Baptized and Confirmed at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Thompson and graduated from Thompson High School in 1942. After high school, she left home to study at the Lutheran Deaconess Hospital in Chicago, IL and graduated as a Registered Nurse. She then went on to get her Bachelor of Science in Nursing through Luther College in Decorah, IA. She spent the summer of 1949 nursing children with polio in Oklahoma City, OK. She also attended the Lutheran Bible Institute (LBI) in Minneapolis, where she met her future husband.

On September 1, 1957, she was united in marriage to Reverend Clarence James Johnson at Bethany Lutheran Church in Thompson. Together they ministered to churches in 4 states, including three parishes in Montana, two each in North Dakota and Iowa, and one in Minnesota. Alice worked as OR supervisor at Palmer Memorial Hospital in West Union, IA from 1966 to 1978, and at Lutheran Sunset Home in Grafton, ND from 1978 to 1982, where Clarence served as Chaplain. On May 30, 1982, shortly after Clarence accepted a call to Sr. Donatus, IA, their oldest son James Timothy was killed by a drunk driver in Fargo, ND. In 1987 Clarence accepted his last Call to serve the two-point parish of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plummer, MN, and Ebenezer Lutheran Church in rural Oklee, MN. They remained there until Clarence died suddenly on May 30, 2000. Following his death, Alice moved to a townhome in Mankato, MN, where she lived independently until late 2015. She lived at Regina Assisted Living in Hastings, MN until August 2017, when she moved to Laurels Edge Assisted Living, then later to Laurels Peak Nursing Home in Mankato.