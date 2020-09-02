× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alice "Jean" (Mannes) Pearson

(1930 - 2020)

Alice "Jean" (Mannes) Pearson, age 89, a long time resident and school teacher at Klemme Community Schools, Klemme, IA, died, Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Health Care Facility, Forest City, IA. Funeral services will be Thursday, September 3, 2020, 11 am, at Immanuel Reformed UCC Church, Klemme. The Rev. David Boogeerd will be officiating. Burial will be in the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme. Visitation will be on Thursday at the church from 10:30 AM, until the time of the service.

Alice Jean Mannes, the daughter of Sivert John and Anna Marie (Pahmiyer) Mannes, was born September 8, 1930, at Thompson, IA. Jean attended grade school in Thompson , IA, and graduated from Thompson High School in the class of 1948. Jean continued her education at Drake University receiving her B.S. in Elementary Education.

Following her schooling she commenced her career teaching elementary school at the Klemme Community Schools and retired in 1991 after 42 years of teaching.

Jean was united in marriage to Herbert E. Pearson on June 14, 1953. He preceded Jean in death in September 1997.