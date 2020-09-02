Alice "Jean" (Mannes) Pearson
(1930 - 2020)
Alice "Jean" (Mannes) Pearson, age 89, a long time resident and school teacher at Klemme Community Schools, Klemme, IA, died, Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Health Care Facility, Forest City, IA. Funeral services will be Thursday, September 3, 2020, 11 am, at Immanuel Reformed UCC Church, Klemme. The Rev. David Boogeerd will be officiating. Burial will be in the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme. Visitation will be on Thursday at the church from 10:30 AM, until the time of the service.
Alice Jean Mannes, the daughter of Sivert John and Anna Marie (Pahmiyer) Mannes, was born September 8, 1930, at Thompson, IA. Jean attended grade school in Thompson , IA, and graduated from Thompson High School in the class of 1948. Jean continued her education at Drake University receiving her B.S. in Elementary Education.
Following her schooling she commenced her career teaching elementary school at the Klemme Community Schools and retired in 1991 after 42 years of teaching.
Jean was united in marriage to Herbert E. Pearson on June 14, 1953. He preceded Jean in death in September 1997.
Jean was a very active lady throughout most of her life and been a member and participated in GFWC/Iowa Potpourri Club, Senior Citizens Club, Bridge Club, 500 Club (Lifetime member), Klemme Education Assoc. Iowa State Education Assoc., National Education Assoc. (Lifetime Member), Immanuel Reformed UCC Church, UCC Women's Fellowship and had served as treasurer for many years. She enjoyed golfing, bowling and of course card playing.
Survivors include sisters-in-law, Deloris Pearson, Klemme, IA, and Louise Pearson, Britt, IA; Nephews: Londell (Karen) Mannes, Ames, IA, Richard (Darlene) Block, Buffalo, IA, Lyle (Pat) Koch, Glendale, AZ, Kenneth (Nylene) Mannes, Lake Mills, IA, Robert (Beverly) Mannes, lake Mills, IA, Wayne (Sue) Mannes, Lake Mills, IA, Jon (Cae) Johnson, Surprize, AZ, Dennis (Verna) Johnson, Sun City, AZ, David (Peg) Fosnaugh, Oak Harbor, WA,; nephews-in-law: Kevin Pearson, Meservey, IA, Kirk (Sandy) Pearson, Klemme, IA, and Jerry Pearson, Clear Lake, IA; nieces: Marlyn (William) Barquist, Ames, IA, Darlene Askvig, Kalispell, MT, Dorothy (Dean) Hoferer, Charleson, IL, Sharon (Jon) Guenther, Tucson, AZ, Janice (Marvin) Haugland, Crystal Lake, IA, Valinda (Karl) DeWahl, St. Paul, MN, Rosalyn (Bill) De LaCruz, Mason City, IA, Janeil (Bill) Olson, Garner, IA, Julie Pearson Schulz, Corwith, IA.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, husband Herbert, brothers Alfred Mannes and his wives Emma and Eileen, Irvin Mannes and wife Nadine, Ernest Mannes and wife Ethel; sisters: Judith Bock and husband Arthur, Alma Helland and husband Millard, Esther Koch and husband Wendell, Ruth Fosnaugh and husband James; brother-in-law Ervin Johnson; nephew James Johnson, and nephew-in-law Richard Askvig. Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com. 641-587-2510.
