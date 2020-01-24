Alice J. Heinold

January 26, 1938 - January 21, 2020

Alice J. Heinold, 81, of Mason City, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave, with Rev. Kent A. Mechler officiating. Interment will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Alice was born January 26, 1938 in Amity, AK the daughter of Earl and Myrtice (McWha) King. Alice was raised in Hollandale and Albert Lea, MN areas. She later graduated from Albert Lea High School. On November 3, 1956 Alice was united in marriage to Roland “Buddy” Heinold in Hollandale, MN. The couple then spent most of married life in Mason City but also lived in Nora Springs and Colorado for a short time.