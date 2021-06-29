Alice J. Barner

No service is planned. Rather the family requests you honor Alice by doing something kind for someone else in her memory. If so desired, memorials may be directed to Hospice or any organization of the donor's choosing. It is hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember, therefore, the family encourages people with memories of Alice to share them with the family by writing them down and sending them to 935 South Rhode Island Ave., Mason City, Iowa, 50401 in care of Allison Stevenson. You are also encouraged to share memories electronically by joining the Facebook group, “Celebrating Alice Barner.” Our goal is to keep the memory of Alice alive for her grandchildren and great grandchildren by compiling a collection of memories. We know there are a lot of memories out there as Alice touched so many lives during her time on earth.