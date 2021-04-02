Alice Irene Smith
January 21, 1946-March 29, 2021
NORA SPRINGS-Alice Irene Smith, 75, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Nora Springs Care Center.
Family will have a graveside service at the Rock Grove Cemetery, Nora Springs, IA.
Alice's family would like to give special thanks to the great care and compassion given by the staff at the Nora Springs Care Center throughout the time.
Alice was born on January 21, 1946 the daughter of Marshall and Mabel (Robertson) McManus of Nora Springs, IA. After school Alice began her life marrying Richard Dean Smith, and from this union three children were born. Later the couple divorced but remained friends, Richard passing on April 13, 1991. She spent the majority of her time caring for her children and being there for their needs. In later years, Alice worked at the Nora Springs Care Center as a housekeeper for numerous years until she retired.
Her loved ones will remember her as a brutally honest woman who showed her love in the strangest of ways. Alice enjoyed going thrift shopping, taking long car rides, listening to whatever music fit the mood, and watching Westerns and Racing on TV. She also collected vibrant hats that fit her personality and her love for bright colors.
Those left to cherish memories of Alice are her children, William Smith, Janice (Raymond) Shimak, and Melody (Jeriahmia) Pearce; grandchildren, Colton Shimak, Jesse Smith, Cora (Andrew) Beresford, Alison (Brandon) Lara, and Jena (Robert) Lara; great grandchildren, Luxx Shimak, Sophia Beresford, Courtney Beresford, Lillian Beresford, Beau Beresford, and Roszlynn McKirgan; siblings, Carolyn (LeRoy) Berding, Shirley Neve, Sandra Prescott, Mike (Mary Lou) McManus, and Helen Smith; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Alice is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Linda, Mary and Norman.
Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N Hawkeye Ave, Nora Springs. 641-749-2210. ColonialChapels.com.
