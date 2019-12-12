Alice G. (Brunsvold) Charlson
March 8, 1916 - December 8, 2019
Alice G. (Brunsvold) Charlson, age 103, died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Manly Speciality Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, December 13, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church at Kensett, with Pastor Tom Martin officiating. Burial will be at Winnebago Lutheran Cemetery, rural Lake Mills. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Alice Geneva Brunsvold, the daughter of George and Emma (Lee) Brunsvold was born March 8, 1916 in Mason City. Alice was baptized at Concordia Lutheran Church, rural Joice and reaffirmed her baptism through Confirmation at Somber Lutheran Church, rural Lake Mills. She attended Hanlontown schools.
Alice was united in marriage to Herbert Andrew Charlson on October 9, 1937 in Northwood. Together Alice and Herbert farmed near Lake Mills, and also at Kensett for over 20 years until 1967, when they moved to the Brunsvold family farm near Hanlontown. Herbert preceded Alice in death on May 2, 1994. Alice continued to live on the family farm where she had been raised until she was over 100 years of age.
Alice was an active member of Bethany Lutheran Church for over 70 years. She was involved in circle, ladies aid, altar guild, teaching Sunday School, quilting, and many other church functions and activities. Alice was also a member of the Sons of Norway and loved her travels to the family farms in Norway with Herbert and special friends, Doris and Warren Cooper. Alice cherished time spent with her family. She will be remembered as a consummate baker known for her pies, sweet rolls, lefse and other Norwegian specialties.
Alice is survived by two children, son, Waldren (Marlys) Charlson and daughter, Sandra (Richard) Phillips; two daughter-in-laws, Barbara (Dennis) Charlson and Jackie (David) Charlson; and grandchildren Daniel (Shawn) Charlson, Carole (Craig) Voss, Timothy (Tammy) Charlson, Christopher (Donna) Charlson, Rebecca (Jose) Renteria, Lee (Rhonda) Charlson, Shirlee (Robert) Haugly, Nathan Phillips, Alison (Michael) Callahan; seventeen great grandchildren and eight great, great grandchildren; sister-in-laws Violet Charlson and LaVerna Charlson; and many nieces and nephews.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herbert; two sons, Dennis and David Charlson and daughter, Shirley Ann Charlson; three brothers, Leon, Earl and Arnold Brunsvold; two sisters, Myrtle Flugum and Blanche Anderson.
Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.
