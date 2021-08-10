 Skip to main content
Alice F. (Bredeson) Schmidt
May 9,1933-July 29, 2021

OSAGE-Alice F. (Bredeson) Schmidt passed away peacefully on July 29, 2021, at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Downers Grove, IL. She was 88 years of age.

Alice was born May 9,1933 in Alma Center, WI. She was the daughter of Otto and Grace (Burlingame) Bredeson. Alice was the fifth of six children, was raised on a farm and attended country school through the 8th grade. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School, Alma Center, WI in May of 1951 and a graduate of Methodist - Kahler School of Nursing, Rochester, MN in March of 1955.

On August 26,1956 Alice married Karl E. Schmidt of Osage, IA. Alice spent her professional career as a Registered Nurse, employed at Mitchell County Memorial Hospital in Osage, IA from 1956 - 1983, St. Luke's Reginal Medical Center in Boise, ID from 1983 - 1991 and returned to Mitchell County Memorial Hospital in 1991, retiring from the nursing profession in 1994.

Alice was an active and committed member of Trinity Lutheran Church - Osage, IA and a member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League (LWML) and lived her life in service to the glory of God. She enjoyed many travel adventures following retirement and time spent with her family and friends. She was a woman of unfailing faith, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, compassionate nurse, cancer survivor and dedicated servant.

Alice is survived by 3 loving sons, Gerald (Sharon) Schmidt of Naperville, IL, Michael (Cristy) Schmidt of Burlington, IA, Mark (Tracey) Schmidt of Des Moines, WA, grandsons Nathan Schmidt of Chicago IL and Anders Schmidt of Des Moines, WA. Preceding her in death, husband Karl, her parents, four sisters; Edna (Bredeson) Burge, Emma Bredeson, Lois (Bredeson) Zielsdorf, Joyce Bredeson and one brother Harold Bredeson

Services will be held Saturday, August 14th at Trinity Lutheran Church, 402 State St., Osage, IA. Visitation with family will be held at 1:00 pm, with the service at 2:00 pm. Pastor Bruce Kaltwasser will officiate. Immediately following the church service, burial services will be held at Osage Cemetery. A reception for family and friends will follow at the Trinity Lutheran Church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks donations to be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Mitchell County Regional Health Center Auxiliary or the American Cancer Society.

The Schmidt Family would like to thank the caregivers of Apple Valley in Osage, IA and Oak Trace in Downers Grove, IL for the care and compassion provided to Alice while in their care.

www.hultgrenfh.com/obituary/alice-schmidt

www.schroederfuneral homes.com

Champion Funeral Home, Osage (641)732-3706.

