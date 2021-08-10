Alice F. (Bredeson) Schmidt

May 9,1933-July 29, 2021

OSAGE-Alice F. (Bredeson) Schmidt passed away peacefully on July 29, 2021, at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Downers Grove, IL. She was 88 years of age.

Alice was born May 9,1933 in Alma Center, WI. She was the daughter of Otto and Grace (Burlingame) Bredeson. Alice was the fifth of six children, was raised on a farm and attended country school through the 8th grade. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School, Alma Center, WI in May of 1951 and a graduate of Methodist - Kahler School of Nursing, Rochester, MN in March of 1955.

On August 26,1956 Alice married Karl E. Schmidt of Osage, IA. Alice spent her professional career as a Registered Nurse, employed at Mitchell County Memorial Hospital in Osage, IA from 1956 - 1983, St. Luke's Reginal Medical Center in Boise, ID from 1983 - 1991 and returned to Mitchell County Memorial Hospital in 1991, retiring from the nursing profession in 1994.