Alice F. (Bredeson) Schmidt
May 9,1933-July 29, 2021
OSAGE-Alice F. (Bredeson) Schmidt passed away peacefully on July 29, 2021, at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Downers Grove, IL. She was 88 years of age.
Alice was born May 9,1933 in Alma Center, WI. She was the daughter of Otto and Grace (Burlingame) Bredeson. Alice was the fifth of six children, was raised on a farm and attended country school through the 8th grade. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School, Alma Center, WI in May of 1951 and a graduate of Methodist - Kahler School of Nursing, Rochester, MN in March of 1955.
On August 26,1956 Alice married Karl E. Schmidt of Osage, IA. Alice spent her professional career as a Registered Nurse, employed at Mitchell County Memorial Hospital in Osage, IA from 1956 - 1983, St. Luke's Reginal Medical Center in Boise, ID from 1983 - 1991 and returned to Mitchell County Memorial Hospital in 1991, retiring from the nursing profession in 1994.
Alice was an active and committed member of Trinity Lutheran Church - Osage, IA and a member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League (LWML) and lived her life in service to the glory of God. She enjoyed many travel adventures following retirement and time spent with her family and friends. She was a woman of unfailing faith, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, compassionate nurse, cancer survivor and dedicated servant.
Alice is survived by 3 loving sons, Gerald (Sharon) Schmidt of Naperville, IL, Michael (Cristy) Schmidt of Burlington, IA, Mark (Tracey) Schmidt of Des Moines, WA, grandsons Nathan Schmidt of Chicago IL and Anders Schmidt of Des Moines, WA. Preceding her in death, husband Karl, her parents, four sisters; Edna (Bredeson) Burge, Emma Bredeson, Lois (Bredeson) Zielsdorf, Joyce Bredeson and one brother Harold Bredeson
Services will be held Saturday, August 14th at Trinity Lutheran Church, 402 State St., Osage, IA. Visitation with family will be held at 1:00 pm, with the service at 2:00 pm. Pastor Bruce Kaltwasser will officiate. Immediately following the church service, burial services will be held at Osage Cemetery. A reception for family and friends will follow at the Trinity Lutheran Church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks donations to be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Mitchell County Regional Health Center Auxiliary or the American Cancer Society.
The Schmidt Family would like to thank the caregivers of Apple Valley in Osage, IA and Oak Trace in Downers Grove, IL for the care and compassion provided to Alice while in their care.
www.schroederfuneral homes.com
Champion Funeral Home, Osage (641)732-3706.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.