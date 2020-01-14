Alice Elaine Mascenik

May 17, 1946 - January 6, 2020

Forest City - Mrs. Alice Elaine Mascenik of Forest City, IA, 73, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Alice was born to parents Ester and Leslie Hann on May 17, 1946 in Hartford, CT. She grew up with her four siblings and graduated from Hartford High School in 1964.

She was a loving wife to Mr. James Mascenik for 25 years during which time they traveled the country together. Both Alice and Jim were passionate animal lovers and advocates for animal rescue. Alice was a compassionate, gentle, and giving woman who made friends wherever she went. She was a tremendously spiritual woman gifted with a large heart and a strong faith. She was a beacon of hope who cared for and helped the poor, the homeless, and all animals as though they were her own family. Alice will be remembered by the lives she uplifted and the good deeds she has done.

Alice will be survived by her best friend and husband, James Mascenik, her son, Ronald Edward Verraneault Jr., her daughter, Jennifer Lynn Verraneault, and her three fur babies Bella, Trixie, and Beau. She was a joyous grandmother to a large family of five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.