Alice Elaine Mascenik
May 17, 1946 - January 6, 2020
Forest City - Mrs. Alice Elaine Mascenik of Forest City, IA, 73, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
Alice was born to parents Ester and Leslie Hann on May 17, 1946 in Hartford, CT. She grew up with her four siblings and graduated from Hartford High School in 1964.
You have free articles remaining.
She was a loving wife to Mr. James Mascenik for 25 years during which time they traveled the country together. Both Alice and Jim were passionate animal lovers and advocates for animal rescue. Alice was a compassionate, gentle, and giving woman who made friends wherever she went. She was a tremendously spiritual woman gifted with a large heart and a strong faith. She was a beacon of hope who cared for and helped the poor, the homeless, and all animals as though they were her own family. Alice will be remembered by the lives she uplifted and the good deeds she has done.
Alice will be survived by her best friend and husband, James Mascenik, her son, Ronald Edward Verraneault Jr., her daughter, Jennifer Lynn Verraneault, and her three fur babies Bella, Trixie, and Beau. She was a joyous grandmother to a large family of five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Alice's memorial will be held in the spring in Connecticut, where she was born and raised. Details of her memorial service will be given out by her surviving family.
Alice and her family are thankful and appreciative to the excellent, caring professionals at MercyOne North Iowa. In lieu of customary remembrances, please make a donation to your local humane society in Alice's name.
“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.” Alice was the embodiment of these virtues, and she will be greatly missed by her family and many friends across the country and the world.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.